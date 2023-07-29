Short Interest in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Expands By 187.5%

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 187.5% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

Shares of DIT opened at $225.00 on Friday. AMCON Distributing has a twelve month low of $154.04 and a twelve month high of $249.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $696.49 million for the quarter.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is 3.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIT. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMCON Distributing by 83.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of AMCON Distributing during the second quarter valued at approximately $389,000. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 9.1% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 1.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AMCON Distributing by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

