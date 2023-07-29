Short Interest in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF) Expands By 173.1%

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 173.1% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at C$5.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.18. Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of C$2.66 and a 12-month high of C$6.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals from C$11.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of technologies in the biotechnology sector. The company's lead product candidate is EP-104IAR, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of unmet medical needs and for pain relief for knee osteoarthritis and eosinophilic esophagitis, as well as under development for treating canine osteoarthritis.

