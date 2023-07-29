Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Drops By 20.0%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
EV Biologics Price Performance
Shares of YECO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. EV Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.34.
