Short Interest in EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO) Drops By 20.0%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

EV Biologics Price Performance

Shares of YECO stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.93. EV Biologics has a 12 month low of $0.25 and a 12 month high of $2.34.

About EV Biologics

EV Biologics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the commercial development of extracellular vesicles (EVs) as biological modalities for diagnostics and therapeutics. It is involved in developing vaccines, therapeutics, and cures based on its proprietary multifunctional EV platform. The company also focuses on developing human mesenchymal and other stem cell, and cell-derived products to market in the cosmetic and biopharmaceutical spaces.

