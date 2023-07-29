Short Interest in Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL) Grows By 174.2%

Incannex Healthcare Limited (NASDAQ:IXHL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,700 shares, a growth of 174.2% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Incannex Healthcare Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:IXHL opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.32. Incannex Healthcare has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $6.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Incannex Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Incannex Healthcare Company Profile

Incannex Healthcare Limited engages in the research, development, and sale of medicinal cannabinoid and psychedelic pharmaceutical products and therapies in Australia. It offers APIRx-1801, an ultrapure tetrahydrocannabinol; APIRx-1802, an ultrapure CBD; and APIRx-1803, an ultrapure cannabigerol. The company also develops IHL-42X, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for obstructive sleep apnea; Psi-GAD that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for generalized anxiety disorder; MedChew Dronabinol, which has completed Phase Ia clinical trial for nausea and vomiting in chemotherapy; CanChew Plus that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome; APIRx-1601, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for vitiligo; APIRx-1602 that has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for psoriasis; and APIRx-1603, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for atopic dermatitis.

