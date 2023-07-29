Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Expands By 200.8%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,000 shares, a growth of 200.8% from the June 30th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.6 days.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
Shares of KCDMF stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile
