Short Interest in Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF) Expands By 200.8%

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,168,000 shares, a growth of 200.8% from the June 30th total of 388,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 84.6 days.

Shares of KCDMF stock opened at $2.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.10. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.37.

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, and bar soaps. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facials, women pads, panty liners, tampons, pads, and menstrual cups.

