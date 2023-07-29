Short Interest in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP) Rises By 165.5%

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, an increase of 165.5% from the June 30th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 6.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kiromic BioPharma Price Performance

NASDAQ KRBP opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.99. Kiromic BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Kiromic BioPharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiromic BioPharma

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiromic BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRBP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.36% of Kiromic BioPharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiromic BioPharma

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc, an artificial intelligence driven allogeneic cell therapy company, engages in developing the multi-indication allogeneic T cell therapies that exploits the natural potency of the Gamma Delta T cell (GDT) to target solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets an isoform of mesothelin; and ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic GDT therapy product that targets PD-L1.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiromic BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiromic BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.