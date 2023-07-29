Short Interest in WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF) Expands By 25.0%

WH Smith PLC (OTCMKTS:WHTPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
WH Smith Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WHTPF opened at $19.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.01 and its 200-day moving average is $17.44. WH Smith has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $19.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,010 ($25.77) to GBX 2,035 ($26.09) in a report on Thursday, June 1st.
About WH Smith
WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.
See Also
