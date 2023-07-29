Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.2% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XOM. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $104.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $83.89 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The firm has a market cap of $420.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.96 and its 200 day moving average is $109.16.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

