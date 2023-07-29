Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) PT Raised to $26.00

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.
Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of SSBK opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.08.
Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.
Southern States Bancshares Company Profile
Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.
