Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) PT Raised to $26.00

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Free Report) had its price target upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Southern States Bancshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of SSBK opened at $25.02 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200 day moving average is $24.01. Southern States Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $19.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.93 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of -0.08.

Southern States Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. Southern States Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Southern States Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern States Bancshares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 104,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Southern States Bancshares by 281.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 29,155 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern States Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Southern States Bancshares by 67.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Southern States Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits.

