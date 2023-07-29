Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Downgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $38.00 price objective on the airline’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $52.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUV. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.20.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.24. The company has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.39.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 81.82%.

Insider Activity at Southwest Airlines

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southwest Airlines

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

