SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,980 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 351.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

KRE stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.97. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $68.83. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

