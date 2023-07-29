St. James’s Place plc (STJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.83 ($0.20) per share on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:STJ opened at GBX 945.60 ($12.12) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,111.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,175.28. The company has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,277.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of GBX 904.60 ($11.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,310 ($16.80).

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of St. James’s Place to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 1,430 ($18.34) to GBX 1,500 ($19.23) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,400.56 ($17.96).

In related news, insider Andrew Croft sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,151 ($14.76), for a total value of £1,323.65 ($1,697.20). 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

