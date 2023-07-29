Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports.

STAN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.82) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 890 ($11.41) to GBX 880 ($11.28) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.82) to GBX 980 ($12.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.54) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 1,000 ($12.82) to GBX 970 ($12.44) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 930.83 ($11.94).

Standard Chartered Stock Performance

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 737.60 ($9.46) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,053.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.87. Standard Chartered has a 52 week low of GBX 515.60 ($6.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 799.40 ($10.25). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 675.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 675.18.

Standard Chartered Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Standard Chartered

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Standard Chartered’s payout ratio is 2,142.86%.

In related news, insider Bill Winters sold 17,331 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 597 ($7.65), for a total value of £103,466.07 ($132,665.82). Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

