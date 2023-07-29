Stephens Cuts Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $122.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $124.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $122.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $145.71.

NYSE CNI opened at $120.84 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.30. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.79 and a 12-month high of $129.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.5996 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 40.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

