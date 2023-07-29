Stephens Raises WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Price Target to $48.00

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stephens from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

WSFS has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson upgraded WSFS Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.40.

WSFS Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WSFS opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WSFS Financial has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.15 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. WSFS Financial’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 20.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 772,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,036,000 after buying an additional 133,079 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 19,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 116.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 18,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 18.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 181,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,456,000 after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

