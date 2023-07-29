Stifel Nicolaus Boosts United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Price Target to $203.00

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus to $203.00 in a report published on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

UPS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $189.92.

UPS opened at $187.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.17. United Parcel Service has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 10.8% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 1,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $926,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 8,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

