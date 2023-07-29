StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CYCC opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.41.
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.
About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals
Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.
