StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.71. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.41.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 770,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 155,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 12,617 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 104,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.06% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

