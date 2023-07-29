StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%.
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
