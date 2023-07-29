StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $37.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126 million, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.22. First Capital has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $37.90.

Get First Capital alerts:

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 29.51%.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCAP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Capital by 23,700.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in First Capital by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in First Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Capital by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.36% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.