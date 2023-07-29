StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $21.00 to $19.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

First Savings Financial Group Trading Up 6.9 %

FSFG stock opened at $17.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $24.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $22.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 25.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

