StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Performance

Shares of FORD opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602,440 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.99% of Forward Industries worth $886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

