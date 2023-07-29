StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Performance
Shares of FORD opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.47. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 41.50% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries
Forward Industries Company Profile
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
