StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.83 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 48.76% and a negative return on equity of 870.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trinity Biotech will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

About Trinity Biotech

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitefort Capital Management LP increased its position in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% during the first quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading

