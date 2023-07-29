StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on U.S. Energy from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Get U.S. Energy alerts:

U.S. Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

USEG stock opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.36 million, a P/E ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. U.S. Energy has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Energy

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. U.S. Energy had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $8.27 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in U.S. Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 2.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About U.S. Energy

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties located in the Rockies region, including Montana, Wyoming, and North Dakota; the Mid-Continent comprising Oklahoma, Kansas, and North and East Texas; West Texas; South Texas; and Gulf Coast regions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.