StockNews.com Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.45.
Invesco Stock Up 2.8 %
Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Mega Cap Stocks: What They Are and How to Invest
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- How to Invest in Esports
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.