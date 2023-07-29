StockNews.com Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Invesco from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Monday, July 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.45.

Invesco Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $16.60 on Wednesday. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 25.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.98.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 56.74%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco by 150.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

