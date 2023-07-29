Summit Financial LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567,926.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 93,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $5,536,536.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,926.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $239,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,270 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock valued at $10,745,972. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $58.15 on Friday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on MNST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.89.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

