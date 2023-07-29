Susquehanna Raises NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $200.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Susquehanna from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NXPI. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $223.48.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $223.31 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $132.08 and a 52-week high of $225.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.16. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,349.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO William Betz sold 3,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.38, for a total transaction of $788,471.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,608.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.52, for a total transaction of $2,497,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,090,349.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,080,031. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,350 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 89.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

