Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Hits New 12-Month High at $162.77

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $162.77 and last traded at $159.46, with a volume of 6452 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $157.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SZKMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Suzuki Motor from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suzuki Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Suzuki Motor Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.83 and a 200 day moving average of $142.17.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor ( OTCMKTS:SZKMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.20. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Suzuki Motor Co. will post 13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

Featured Stories

