Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Sypris Solutions Price Performance
SYPR stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.
Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.
Sypris Solutions Company Profile
Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.
