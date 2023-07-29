Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Price Performance

SYPR stock opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Sypris Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.76 million, a PE ratio of -15.38 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.29 million for the quarter. Sypris Solutions had a negative return on equity of 14.96% and a negative net margin of 2.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sypris Solutions by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,507,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 287,916 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 480,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Sypris Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sypris Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

Featured Stories

