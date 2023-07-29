Syverson Strege & Co Acquires New Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 268 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NVIDIA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,956,988 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,323,694,000 after buying an additional 5,043,685 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,788,952 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,679,427,000 after acquiring an additional 692,636 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after acquiring an additional 4,621,002 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,900,874,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013,647 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,650,689.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $467.50 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $480.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a P/E ratio of 243.49, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $415.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $425.00.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

