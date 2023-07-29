T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $108.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. VNET Group restated a maintains rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.18.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $126.79 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12 month low of $93.53 and a 12 month high of $134.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.67. The stock has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 17.92%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total transaction of $200,627.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TROW. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.4% during the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 108,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 15,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 5,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 19,948 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 214,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.