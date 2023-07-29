T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
T2 Biosystems Stock Performance
Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.
About T2 Biosystems
T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.
