T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Performance

Shares of TTOO stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55. T2 Biosystems has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.08 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

About T2 Biosystems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 66,052 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the third quarter worth $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 306,067 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 449.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 538,540 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 440,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

