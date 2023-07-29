Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) CAO Sells $174,720.00 in Stock

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $174,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,596 shares in the company, valued at $5,167,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.97. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $57.23 and a 1-year high of $81.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 2.28.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($1.40). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $110.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.82.

Institutional Trading of Targa Resources

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,855,224,000 after acquiring an additional 25,216,947 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 424.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,593,308 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $337,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,589 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,690,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Featured Stories

