Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,090 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,880 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Target by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $135.00 on Friday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $125.08 and a fifty-two week high of $183.89. The company has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 73.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James downgraded Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.10.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total transaction of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $602,491. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

