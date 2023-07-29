Target (NYSE:TGT) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Target from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Target from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Target from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Target from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $178.10.

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. Target has a 52-week low of $125.08 and a 52-week high of $183.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.84 and a 200-day moving average of $153.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Target will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 73.59%.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 252.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,166,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $358,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551,551 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

