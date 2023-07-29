Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TARS. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TARS opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $613.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Insider Activity at Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,580.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,658,580.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $88,199.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,060,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,007,600.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,484 shares of company stock worth $3,070,080 in the last 90 days. 11.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARS. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,463 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

