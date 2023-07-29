TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.06.

TC Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TRP opened at $34.18 on Wednesday. TC Energy has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $54.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $35.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in TC Energy by 527.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $548,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565,402 shares during the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in TC Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,033,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in TC Energy by 1,222.0% during the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 6,937,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $276,392,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TC Energy by 80.9% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,070,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $430,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

