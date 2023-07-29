TD Cowen Initiates Coverage on Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

WMG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Warner Music Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.38.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.21. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $21.57 and a 1-year high of $38.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 192.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,866 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,143,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,044,000 after acquiring an additional 913,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,156,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after acquiring an additional 471,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,523,000. 21.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

