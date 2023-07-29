Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.07.
Shares of Tenable stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.
