Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Tenable from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.07.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock opened at $47.66 on Wednesday. Tenable has a 52 week low of $28.80 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -66.19 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

In other news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,568,626.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $168,213.63. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 201,420 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 41,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $2,022,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,013 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,626.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 65,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,038 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

