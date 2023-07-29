TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. William Blair lowered TESSCO Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of TESSCO Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

TESSCO Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TESS opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.34 million, a P/E ratio of -19.13 and a beta of 0.92. TESSCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $9.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.11). TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.16 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 226,398 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TESSCO Technologies

(Get Free Report)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated engages in manufacture and distribution of technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.