The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

The Dixie Group Trading Up 4.7 %

DXYN stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.42. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The Dixie Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXYN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,254,688 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 995,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.63% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

Further Reading

