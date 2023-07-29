The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
The Dixie Group Trading Up 4.7 %
DXYN stock opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.42. The Dixie Group has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.08 million for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 11.42% and a negative return on equity of 71.76%.
The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.
