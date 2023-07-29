The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Short Interest Up 189.8% in July

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a growth of 189.8% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $83,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 626,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,095,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.9% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 97,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $28,000.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:GDV opened at $21.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.99. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $23.27.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.06%.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

