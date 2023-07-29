The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Price Target to $61.00

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upgraded Alaska Air Group from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Alaska Air Group from $58.50 to $64.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.03.

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $48.12 on Tuesday. Alaska Air Group has a 12-month low of $37.19 and a 12-month high of $57.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average is $47.18.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.29. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALK. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 279.0% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operated airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica, and Belize; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States and Canada.

