The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.58.

Comerica stock opened at $53.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.19. Comerica has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $87.02.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Comerica had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 25.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Comerica by 639.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Comerica by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services, as well as payment and card services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

