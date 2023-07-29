The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by AGF Management Ltd.

AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 526.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the quarter. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Hershey by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hershey by 840.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 54,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48,460 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 17,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,725 shares in the company, valued at $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.66, for a total transaction of $45,190.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,752,738.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock worth $76,238,787. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $235.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $211.49 and a 1-year high of $276.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average of $248.65.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.12. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Hershey from $264.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hershey from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hershey from $269.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

