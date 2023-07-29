The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of New York Times by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in New York Times by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in New York Times by 1.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in New York Times by 8.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in New York Times by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of NYT opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97 and a beta of 1.01. The New York Times Company has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $42.87.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on New York Times from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.