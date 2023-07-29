The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Weir Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,040 ($26.16) to GBX 2,175 ($27.89) in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,135 ($27.38) to GBX 2,100 ($26.93) in a report on Monday, July 10th.

The Weir Group Stock Performance

WEGRY opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The Weir Group has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

About The Weir Group

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers engineering, manufacturing, and service processing technology for the use in abrasive high-wear mining applications; and differentiated technology for the use in infrastructure and general industrial markets.

