TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Barclays

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TIM in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised TIM from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th.

NYSE:TIMB opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.19. TIM has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.79.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. TIM had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 7.58%. Analysts forecast that TIM will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 26th will be issued a $0.1232 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.4%. TIM’s payout ratio is 98.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in TIM by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TIM by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in TIM by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of TIM by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TIM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

