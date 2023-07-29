TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TPIC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TPI Composites from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TPI Composites from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.21.

TPIC stock opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. TPI Composites has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $252.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.71.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $404.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.20 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 4.17% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TPI Composites will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TPI Composites news, insider Jerrold I. Lavine sold 19,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $212,105.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,043 shares in the company, valued at $212,139.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 22,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

