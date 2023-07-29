Traders Buy High Volume of Centene Put Options (NYSE:CNC)

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 7,844 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 124% compared to the average volume of 3,498 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after buying an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after buying an additional 4,839,483 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after buying an additional 2,898,790 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $66.17 on Friday. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. UBS Group started coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Centene from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.88.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

