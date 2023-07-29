Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triton International (NYSE:TRTN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TRTN. TheStreet lowered shares of Triton International from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triton International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of Triton International to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Triton International Trading Down 0.1 %

TRTN stock opened at $84.25 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. Triton International has a 52-week low of $53.31 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Trading of Triton International

Triton International ( NYSE:TRTN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $397.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.60 million. Triton International had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Triton International will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Triton International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 298,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Triton International by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Triton International by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 31,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in Triton International by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 47,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

About Triton International

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal containers and chassis to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of containers, as well as provides maritime container management services.

