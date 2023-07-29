TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TrueBlue from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on TrueBlue from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of TrueBlue stock opened at $14.93 on Tuesday. TrueBlue has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $22.75. The company has a market capitalization of $462.83 million, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.71.

TrueBlue ( NYSE:TBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $475.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.11 million. TrueBlue had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 8.88%. TrueBlue’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

In related news, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TrueBlue news, EVP Carl Schweihs sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $104,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristy A. Fitzsimmons-Willis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total value of $34,220.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,549 shares in the company, valued at $728,013.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of TrueBlue by 327.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in TrueBlue during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TrueBlue by 181.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of TrueBlue in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TrueBlue by 32.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

TrueBlue, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The company's PeopleReady segment provides general, industrial, and skilled trade staffing services for construction, transportation, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and renewable energy industries.

